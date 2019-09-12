UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Leader To Skip UN Climate Summit Possibly Shunning Zero Emission Plans -Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 05:32 PM

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possibly Shunning Zero Emission Plans -Reports

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will not attend the upcoming UN Climate Action Summit in New York on September 23 and will send the foreign minister and the ambassador for the environment to the event instead, thus possibly skipping the announcement of 2050 zero emissions goal, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will not attend the upcoming UN Climate Action Summit in New York on September 23 and will send the foreign minister and the ambassador for the environment to the event instead, thus possibly skipping the announcement of 2050 zero emissions goal, media reported.

In July, UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres wrote a letter to heads of state with a request to outline their plans to achieve a goal of net zero emissions by 2050, but Australia, responding formally to the request, addressed only 2030 targets, signaling that the country was not ready to go further. Approximately a month before that, the European Union and China expressed concerns ahead of the Bonn Climate Conference on June 24-25 about whether Australia was able to meet its Paris commitments, pointing out to an increase in emissions.

"The foreign minister, accompanied by the ambassador for the environment, will be highlighting [the previously announced policies] when she represents Australia at the UN Climate Action Summit," Morrison's spokesperson said, as quoted by The Guardian Australia.

The spokesperson added that Australia would focus on the previously stated goal on emissions cuts and boosting investments in regional projects.

"Australia has already outlined our policies to tackle climate change including cutting our emissions by 26-28 percent and investing directly into climate resilience projects through our regional partners," the spokesperson stated.

Morrison will be on a visit to the United States the same time the climate event will be taking place to address the 74th UN General Assembly session that will open on September 17.

In July, a study by Berlin-based science and policy institute Climate Analytics showed that Australia might be responsible for up to 17 percent of Paris Agreement compatible global carbon dioxide emissions in 2030. According to the research, Australia has one of the highest per capita carbon footprints in the world, outrunning China by a factor of 9, the United States by a factor of 4 and India by a factor of 37.

Related Topics

Assembly India Prime Minister World Australia United Nations China European Union Visit Paris Bonn Same New York United States June July September Media Event Agreement

Recent Stories

DIFC receives &#039;Best Financial Innovation Lab& ..

5 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 800, traded at Rs 88,200 per t ..

3 minutes ago

Federation granted time to submit reply in ECP's m ..

3 minutes ago

UNWTO adopts &#039;Global Convention on Tourism Et ..

5 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 591.78 poi ..

6 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.