Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possibly Shunning Zero Emission Plans -Reports

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will not attend the upcoming UN Climate Action Summit in New York on September 23 and will send the foreign minister and the ambassador for the environment to the event instead, thus possibly skipping the announcement of 2050 zero emissions goal, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will not attend the upcoming UN Climate Action Summit in New York on September 23 and will send the foreign minister and the ambassador for the environment to the event instead, thus possibly skipping the announcement of 2050 zero emissions goal, media reported.

In July, UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres wrote a letter to heads of state with a request to outline their plans to achieve a goal of net zero emissions by 2050, but Australia, responding formally to the request, addressed only 2030 targets, signaling that the country was not ready to go further. Approximately a month before that, the European Union and China expressed concerns ahead of the Bonn Climate Conference on June 24-25 about whether Australia was able to meet its Paris commitments, pointing out to an increase in emissions.

"The foreign minister, accompanied by the ambassador for the environment, will be highlighting [the previously announced policies] when she represents Australia at the UN Climate Action Summit," Morrison's spokesperson said, as quoted by The Guardian Australia.

The spokesperson added that Australia would focus on the previously stated goal on emissions cuts and boosting investments in regional projects.

"Australia has already outlined our policies to tackle climate change including cutting our emissions by 26-28 percent and investing directly into climate resilience projects through our regional partners," the spokesperson stated.

Morrison will be on a visit to the United States the same time the climate event will be taking place to address the 74th UN General Assembly session that will open on September 17.

In July, a study by Berlin-based science and policy institute Climate Analytics showed that Australia might be responsible for up to 17 percent of Paris Agreement compatible global carbon dioxide emissions in 2030. According to the research, Australia has one of the highest per capita carbon footprints in the world, outrunning China by a factor of 9, the United States by a factor of 4 and India by a factor of 37.