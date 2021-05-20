UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Major Airline To Shed Hundreds Of Staff As Pandemic Continues Impacting Business

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 01:24 PM

Australian major airline to shed hundreds of staff as pandemic continues impacting business

Australia's national carrier Qantas will cut its workforce by several hundred due to the heavy impact of COVID-19 on its business

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :-- Australia's national carrier Qantas will cut its workforce by several hundred due to the heavy impact of COVID-19 on its business.

In announcing the proposed staff cutbacks on Thursday, Qantas boss Alan Joyce said the airline was expecting to have lost about 16 billion Australian Dollars (about 12.38 U.S. billion dollars) by the middle of this year.

Joyce said the subsequent cost-cutting measures would include a two-year wage freeze and a voluntary redundancy program for cabin crew on international flights.

Qantas expected several hundred crew members to take the redundancies, which would come on top of 8,500 job losses since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, about 6,000 Qantas workers remain stood down, which means they have stopped working and are not being paid but remain as employees. Of approximately 22,000 roles across the group, some 16,000 are currently stood up, including all domestic crew, all corporate employees and some international crew.

"We have to stay focused on managing our costs, especially given the competitive environment, but ultimately, this is part of being able to one day grow again," Joyce said.

Amid the gloomy forecast, he saw some bright signs for the airline, saying "we're slowly starting to turn the corner" and noted that domestic travel was recovering well.

"Qantas and Jetstar are on track to reach a combined 95 percent of pre-COVID domestic capacity for the quarter ending in June, and well over 100 percent next financial year," he said.

"We've adjusted our expectations for when international borders will start opening based on the government's new timeline, but our fundamental assumption remains the same - that once the national vaccine rollout is effectively complete, Australia can and should open up..

Related Topics

Australia Business Job Same June All Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

Energy Minister heads UAE&#039;s delegation to Wor ..

28 minutes ago

Algerian Minister Calls on Russia to Raise Investm ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Armed Forces to Get New Batch of Mi-28NM ..

4 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $65.95 a barrel ..

43 minutes ago

Europe markets attempt recovery at open

4 minutes ago

Europe bids to join NFT art auction craze

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.