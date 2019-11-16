UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Man Survives Croc Attack By Gouging Its Eye

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 11:45 AM

Australian man survives croc attack by gouging its eye

An Australian wildlife ranger has recounted his terrifying escape from the clutches of a "particularly cunning" crocodile, after wrestling with the reptile and sticking a finger in its eye

Cairns, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :An Australian wildlife ranger has recounted his terrifying escape from the clutches of a "particularly cunning" crocodile, after wrestling with the reptile and sticking a finger in its eye.

Craig Dickmann, who made a split-second decision to go fishing last Sunday in a remote part of Northern Australia known as "croc country" last Sunday, said a 2.8-metre (nine-foot) crocodile came up from behind him as he was leaving the beach.

"As I've turned to go, the first thing I see is its head just come at me," he told reporters on Friday from his hospital bed in the town of Cairns in Queensland state.

Dickmann said the animal latched on to his thigh.

"That noise will haunt me forever I think, the sound of the snap of its jaws," he said.

The 54-year-old said he wrestled with the croc on the remote beach as it tried to drag him into the water.

Dickmann stuck his thumb into its eye, saying it was the only "soft spot" he found on the "bullet-proof" animal.

"Their eyes retract a fair way and when you go down far enough you can feel bone so I pushed as far as I possibly could and then it let go at that point," Dickmann said.

After a few minutes, he said he managed to get on top of the croc and pin its jaws shut.

"And then, I think both the croc and I had a moment where we're going, 'well, what do we do now?'" Dickmann said he then pushed the croc away from him and it slid back into the water.

The ranger had skin ripped from his hands and legs in the ordeal and drove more than 45 minutes back to his home before calling emergency services.

It was then another hour in the car to meet the Royal Flying Doctors Service who flew him to Cairns Hospital, where he is recovering from the ordeal.

"This croc was particularly cunning and particularly devious, " he said.

Queensland's department of environment this week euthanize the animal.

"The area is known croc country and people in the area are reminded to always be crocwise," the department said in a statement.

Saltwater crocodiles, which can grow up to seven meters long and weigh more than a tonne, are common in the vast continent's tropical north.

Their numbers have exploded since they were declared a protected species in the 1970s, with attacks on humans rare.

According to the state government, the last non-fatal attack was in January 2018 in the Torres Strait while the last death was in October 2017 in Port Douglas.

Related Topics

Attack Australia Water Car Port Douglas Cairns January October Sunday 2017 2018 From Government Top

Recent Stories

LHC will hear petition against Nawaz Sharif's name ..

1 minute ago

Harden powers shorthanded Rockets past Pacers

3 minutes ago

Bulls lift PSX index by 1605 points to 37,583.89 p ..

3 minutes ago

Queens of Netherlands to come to Pakistan on three ..

22 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 November 2019

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.