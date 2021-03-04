Australian Medical Worker Rushed to ICU After Pfizer Shot - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) A healthcare worker in Australia's Queensland was hospitalized with a severe adverse reaction after receiving a dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, local news reported on Thursday.

The person was transported to the ICU with an anaphylactic reaction after getting a Pfizer vaccine shot at Gold Coast University Hospital, the 9News broadcaster said.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed to the news agency that the health worker had a history of anaphylaxis but recovered quickly from the reaction.

"The response was prompt and effective and the patient received the appropriate treatment and has since recovered.

Anaphylaxis has been identified as a possible side effect of any vaccination. Staff members are well prepared for this and stringent processes are in place to manage such reactions," the hospital was cited as saying by the news agency.

While this was the first case of adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine in Australia, there have been other instances in other countries. In December 2020, the UK investigated two incidents of allergic reactions to Pfizer on the day of its mass rollout. Both patients were staff members of the National Health Service with a history of allergies. Both recovered from the symptoms soon after.�