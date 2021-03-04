UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Medical Worker Rushed To ICU After Pfizer Shot - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:20 PM

Australian Medical Worker Rushed to ICU After Pfizer Shot - Reports

A healthcare worker in Australia's Queensland was hospitalized with a severe adverse reaction after receiving a dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, local news reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) A healthcare worker in Australia's Queensland was hospitalized with a severe adverse reaction after receiving a dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, local news reported on Thursday.

The person was transported to the ICU with an anaphylactic reaction after getting a Pfizer vaccine shot at Gold Coast University Hospital, the 9News broadcaster said.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed to the news agency that the health worker had a history of anaphylaxis but recovered quickly from the reaction.

"The response was prompt and effective and the patient received the appropriate treatment and has since recovered.

Anaphylaxis has been identified as a possible side effect of any vaccination. Staff members are well prepared for this and stringent processes are in place to manage such reactions," the hospital was cited as saying by the news agency.

While this was the first case of adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine in Australia, there have been other instances in other countries. In December 2020, the UK investigated two incidents of allergic reactions to Pfizer on the day of its mass rollout. Both patients were staff members of the National Health Service with a history of allergies. Both recovered from the symptoms soon after.�

Related Topics

Australia Gold Coast United Kingdom December 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Patel, Ashwin spin England out for 205 in final Te ..

56 seconds ago

Absolute Poverty in Italy Reaches Highest Level Si ..

58 seconds ago

PCB CEO Wasim Khan addresses press conference

29 minutes ago

WHO Welcomes Start of EU Regulator's Rolling Revie ..

1 minute ago

Netherlands Extends Entry Ban for UK, South Africa ..

1 minute ago

Liverpool v RB Leipzig Champions League match swit ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.