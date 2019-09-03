Australian Medics Officially Recognize Climate Change as Health Emergency

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) said Tuesday that climate change harms health by increasing the spread of viruses and infectious diseases and officially declared it as a health emergency

"The AMA accepts the scientific evidence on climate change and its impact on human health and human wellbeing. The scientific reality is that climate change affects health and wellbeing by increasing the environment and situations in which infectious diseases can be transmitted, and through more extreme weather events, particularly heatwaves," the AMA president, Tony Bartone said, as quoted by the statement.

The motion to declare climate change a health emergency follows steps taken by the American Medical Association, the British Medical Association, and Doctors for the Environment Australia, which all formally recognized the health threats that climate change carries as an emergency.

"The Federal Council recognizes climate change as a health emergency, with clear scientific evidence indicating severe impacts for our patients and communities now and into the future. The AMA commits to working with government agencies and other organizations to prioritize actions in line with the AMA's 2015 Position Statement on Climate Change and Human Health," the statement read.

According to the AMA president, now that the threat has been formally recognized, the organization will try to influence the government to switch to renewable energy by reducing the use of fossil fuels, to cut down the country's carbon budget as well as to craft a National Strategy for Health and Climate Change among other measures.