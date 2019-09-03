UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Medics Officially Recognize Climate Change As Health Emergency

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 06:19 PM

Australian Medics Officially Recognize Climate Change as Health Emergency

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) said Tuesday that climate change harms health by increasing the spread of viruses and infectious diseases and officially declared it as a health emergency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The Australian Medical Association (AMA) said Tuesday that climate change harms health by increasing the spread of viruses and infectious diseases and officially declared it as a health emergency.

"The AMA accepts the scientific evidence on climate change and its impact on human health and human wellbeing. The scientific reality is that climate change affects health and wellbeing by increasing the environment and situations in which infectious diseases can be transmitted, and through more extreme weather events, particularly heatwaves," the AMA president, Tony Bartone said, as quoted by the statement.

The motion to declare climate change a health emergency follows steps taken by the American Medical Association, the British Medical Association, and Doctors for the Environment Australia, which all formally recognized the health threats that climate change carries as an emergency.

"The Federal Council recognizes climate change as a health emergency, with clear scientific evidence indicating severe impacts for our patients and communities now and into the future. The AMA commits to working with government agencies and other organizations to prioritize actions in line with the AMA's 2015 Position Statement on Climate Change and Human Health," the statement read.

According to the AMA president, now that the threat has been formally recognized, the organization will try to influence the government to switch to renewable energy by reducing the use of fossil fuels, to cut down the country's carbon budget as well as to craft a National Strategy for Health and Climate Change among other measures.

Related Topics

Weather Australia Budget Turkish Lira 2015 All Government

Recent Stories

EU Parliament Committee Approves Over $320Mln in A ..

2 minutes ago

IOM Says Begun Response Operation in Bahamas Amid ..

2 minutes ago

Gold price remains unchanged, traded at Rs 88,600 ..

2 minutes ago

11 held for involvement in immoral activities: Isl ..

2 minutes ago

Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole demise of mother o ..

7 minutes ago

Law minister takes notice of death in police custo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.