Australian Military to Assist With Handling Floods in Southeastern Areas - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The Australian military will deploy its forces to assist with the response to the flood emergency in the country's southeastern state of New South Wales (NSW), Foreign Minister Marise Payne, who is also the active minister for defense, said on Tuesday.

According to a media statement posted on the foreign minister's website, the Australian Defence Force will deploy helicopters today for search and rescue, as well as additional personnel and equipment later in the week to support the state's emergency services.

"Defence is working with the NSW State Emergency Operations Centre to determine how it can further support and assist state emergency services with tasks such as assessing damage to properties, clearing roads and helping restore electricity and water," Payne said in the statement.

Gladys Berejiklian, the NSW prime minister, said on Monday that approximately 18,000 people have left their homes due to severe floods caused by heavy rains.

According to Sydney Morning Herald, the New South Wales authorities have opened evacuation centers amid the flooding since Friday. The state's emergency services describe the situation in many areas as an "inland sea."

