Australian Military To Train In UK's Nuclear-Powered Submarines - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Australian Military to Train in UK's Nuclear-Powered Submarines - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Australian submariners will be allowed to train inside the UK's nuclear-powered submarines and obtain access to observe the operation of a nuclear engineering technology for the first time, Australian Minister for Defense and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said.

"The idea of Australian crew working with either British or American crews to get experience on British or American vessels in the shorter term is what we are seeking to do," Marles told The Times newspaper. "Having the opportunity for Australian submariners to gain experience on the submarines of either the United States or the United Kingdom is going to be absolutely fundamental."

The training will possibly take place on the Royal Navy's Astute-class nuclear-powered submarines, with the duration expected to last from four months to several years, the report said.

A Royal Navy source told the newspaper that the agreement is "a really big gift" because the reactor technology was "highly sensitive" and could be used to build nuclear bombs.

Australia established the AUKUS partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom in September 2021. Among other things, the alliance aims at providing Australia with its own fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, with at least eight submarines planned to be delivered. Russia and China have raised concerns about the security challenges in the region stemming from the AUKUS establishment.

