Australian Military To Train Ukrainian Soldiers In UK - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) A contingent of 70 Australian soldiers will take part in the training of Ukrainian soldiers in the United Kingdom, the Australian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Australian soldiers will depart Darwin this week to join partner nations in the United Kingdom, providing critical training to Ukrainian recruits ... A contingent of up to 70 Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel will deploy as part of ADF Operation KUDU to assist with the UK-led and based training program," the ministry said in a statement.

During the training, Australian specialists will train Ukrainian infantrymen to fight in urban and forest locations, the statement added.

According to the ministry, the Australian contingent will not enter the territory of Ukraine as part of the training mission.

Australia has donated Ukraine $655 million, including $475 million in military assistance, the statement read.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

