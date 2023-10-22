Australian MotoGP sprint race cancelled due to extreme wind, rain

Phillip Island, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Jorge Martin was denied the chance Sunday to close the world championship gap on leader Francesco Bagnaia after the sprint race at the Australia MotoGP was called off due to treacherous conditions.

Organisers pulled the plug barely half an hour before the 13-lap dash was due to start at a soaking Phillip Island, with winds of up to 80 kilometres (50 miles) per hour forecast.

"Unfortunately, the sprint has been cancelled due to weather conditions," race organisers tweeted.

Spain's Martin had won the last four sprints and was the pole-sitter for Australia, desperate to claw back points after finishing fifth in Saturday's grand prix to Bagnaia's second.

The Italian Ducati rider will now take a 27-point lead to next week's Thailand MotoGP with just four legs of the 20-stop season remaining.

Forecast gale-force winds had already seen organisers move the main grand prix forward a day to Saturday to ensure that race took place.

Martin's Ducati-Pramac teammate Johann Zarco won with a last-lap overtake to clock his first victory in 120 starts.

Racing did go ahead at Phillip Island on Sunday despite the bleak conditions, but several riders came to grief on the slippery track in the Moto2 and Moto3 races before the sprint was cancelled.

The writing was on the wall after the Moto2 race was halted due to the weather with just nine of 23 laps completed.

Italy's Tony Arbolino was declared the winner and half-points were awarded to keep his title hopes alive, 56 points behind Spain's Pedro Acosta who came ninth.

Earlier, Turkey's Deniz Oncu snatched victory from Ayumu Sasaki on the final turns of the Moto3 race to prevent the Japanese rider from grabbing the world championship lead.

Sasaki is now four points behind Spain's Jaume Masia, who came eighth.