Open Menu

Australian MotoGP Sprint Race Cancelled Due To Extreme Wind, Rain

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Australian MotoGP sprint race cancelled due to extreme wind, rain

Phillip Island, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Jorge Martin was denied the chance Sunday to close the world championship gap on leader Francesco Bagnaia after the sprint race at the Australia MotoGP was called off due to treacherous conditions.

Organisers pulled the plug barely half an hour before the 13-lap dash was due to start at a soaking Phillip Island, with winds of up to 80 kilometres (50 miles) per hour forecast.

"Unfortunately, the sprint has been cancelled due to weather conditions," race organisers tweeted.

Spain's Martin had won the last four sprints and was the pole-sitter for Australia, desperate to claw back points after finishing fifth in Saturday's grand prix to Bagnaia's second.

The Italian Ducati rider will now take a 27-point lead to next week's Thailand MotoGP with just four legs of the 20-stop season remaining.

Forecast gale-force winds had already seen organisers move the main grand prix forward a day to Saturday to ensure that race took place.

Martin's Ducati-Pramac teammate Johann Zarco won with a last-lap overtake to clock his first victory in 120 starts.

Racing did go ahead at Phillip Island on Sunday despite the bleak conditions, but several riders came to grief on the slippery track in the Moto2 and Moto3 races before the sprint was cancelled.

The writing was on the wall after the Moto2 race was halted due to the weather with just nine of 23 laps completed.

Italy's Tony Arbolino was declared the winner and half-points were awarded to keep his title hopes alive, 56 points behind Spain's Pedro Acosta who came ninth.

Earlier, Turkey's Deniz Oncu snatched victory from Ayumu Sasaki on the final turns of the Moto3 race to prevent the Japanese rider from grabbing the world championship lead.

Sasaki is now four points behind Spain's Jaume Masia, who came eighth.

Related Topics

Weather World Thailand Australia Turkey Lead Spain Italy Sunday From Race

Recent Stories

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

11 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

12 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

14 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

14 hours ago
 UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit i ..

UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian Preside ..

14 hours ago
 Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

14 hours ago
PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

14 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-e ..

Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-exile in London

14 hours ago
 WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes i ..

WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes in Dubai

15 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance launches digital transformatio ..

Ministry of Finance launches digital transformation initiatives using metaverse ..

15 hours ago
 Babar Azam explains factors for losing match again ..

Babar Azam explains factors for losing match against Australia

16 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn to Gaza

16 hours ago

More Stories From World