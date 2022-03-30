Australian national carrier opens airways to Timor-Leste

(@FahadShabbir)

Australia's national carrier Qantas on Wednesday announced the opening of its first-ever regular passenger route between Australia's northernmost capital, Darwin and Timor-Leste capital, Dili

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Australia's national carrier Qantas on Wednesday announced the opening of its first-ever regular passenger route between Australia's northernmost capital, Darwin and Timor-Leste capital, Dili.

QantasLink Chief Operating Officer Petrea Bradford, who was in Darwin to board the link's inaugural flight, said the flight path marks an exciting milestone in the relationship between the two countries.

"We're excited to be officially adding Dili to our route map today and helping to build the incredibly important links between Australia and one of our closest neighbors," said Bradford.

Three return flights will operate each week with the dual class E190 aircraft, a small regional aircraft that will ferry passengers between Darwin and Dili in just over an hour.

"After two years of closed borders, this new route is a key part of Qantas' focus on rebuilding connectivity in the region for businesses, families and freight," said Bradford.

The latest addition came as Qantas has ramped up its overseas and domestic connections since the nation opened its borders to tourists on Feb. 21.

Over the last week, Qantas has opened domestic routes between a number of capital cities and regional locations, including flights to Uluru in central Australia, and to the United States.