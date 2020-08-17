UrduPoint.com
Australian NGO Decries Excessive Use Of Force In Immigration Detention Centers

Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:05 PM

An Australian rights group on Monday expressed concerns over the increasing trend toward use of force against people in national immigration detention centers, on the heels of what it says was a "damning" ombudsman report on the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) An Australian rights group on Monday expressed concerns over the increasing trend toward use of force against people in national immigration detention centers, on the heels of what it says was a "damning" ombudsman report on the matter.

While noting "overall improvements in a number of areas" in last week's report, Commonwealth Ombudsman Michael Manthorpe identified at least one incident of excessive use of force in immigration detention facilities in the period from July to December 2019. The report concluded that "there appears to be an increasing tendency across the immigration detention network for force to be used to resolve conflict or non-compliant behavior as the first rather than last choice." The force is feared to be exercised without legal basis at times.

"Abuse thrives behind closed doors.

And this report reveals that force has been used against people who pose no threat to safety," David Burke, the legal director at the Human Rights Law Centre (HRLC), said.

According to the HRLC, the report comes as Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton seeks to pass the Migration Amendment Bill 2020 to ban "almost any item in detention," including mobile phones, and "give sweeping, unchecked powers to private security contractors to search and seize items in immigration detention."

"This report shows how dangerous that would be. We need more oversight and accountability in immigration detention, not less," Burke argued.

The rights group described access to cell phones as a "lifeline" for separated families, especially amid coronavirus restrictions. The HRLC went on to call for urgent release of people from detention into safe housing.

