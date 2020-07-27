Australian NGO Says Mandatory Face Covering Requirement Does Not Violate Human Rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) A new measure introduced in the Australian COVID-19 flashpoints of Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire that makes the wearing of face coverings mandatory when people leave their homes does not violate human rights, an Australian rights organization said in a statement on Monday.

The statement follows in the wake of multiple videos published online that saw individuals harass retail staff in several stores over the mandatory facial covering requirement. Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday called these citizens "selfish" and the Human Rights Law Centre also ruled that the measure does not constitute a violation of people's rights.

"Being required to wear a mask in public in Melbourne does not breach human rights.

It's a very small limit on personal freedom for a very good reason; saving lives and protecting public health. There are sensible exceptions set out in the rules. Those who claim their rights are being breached are wrong," Hugh de Kretser, the executive director of the rights center, said in a statement.

The authorities in Victoria introduced the requirement on July 19 amid a rapid surge in new COVID-19 cases in the region. Australia on Monday recorded a single-day record of 549 new positive tests for the coronavirus disease, with all but 17 of them being registered in the state.

A six-week lockdown was imposed in Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire from July 8 as the outbreak began to gain pace.