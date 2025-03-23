Australian Olyslagers retains world indoor high jump title

Nanjing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Australia's Nicola Olyslagers outshone Ukraine's Olympic champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh to retain her world indoor high jump title in Nanjing on Sunday.

The last time then reigning Olympic, world and European indoor/outdoor champion Mahuchikh tasted defeat in the women's high jump was at the 2024 world indoors in Glasgow, where she surrendered her title to Olyslagers.

The Ukrainian, the only athlete in the field to have cleared 2.00m or higher this season, never looked comfortable in Nanjing's Cube and Olyslagers and Australian teammate Eleanor Patterson took advantage.

Olyslagers, making her season debut in Nanjing, won with a best of 1.97 metres.

Patterson, the 2022 world champion and world indoor silver medallist, took silver on countback, with Mahuchikh claiming bronze (1.95m).

"I knew that if I wanted to jump as high as I wanted, to be as competitive as I wanted, I needed to do things outside of my normal comfort zone," Olyslagers said.

"I needed to do something new, like start a world championships as my first competition of the season, something crazy."

Mahuchikh said she was carrying an injury picked up after winning a third Euro indoor title in Apeldoorn this month.

"I started running and I felt that my ankle is not good, unfortunately," she said. "I need more work with my ankle since I feel it's not stable.

"I'll work on it to come back stronger. I'll be looking forward to the coming outdoor season."

- Podium battle -

Mahuchikh skipped the opening mark of 1.85m before sailing over 1.89.

American Vashti Cunningham, the 2016 world indoor champion and a finalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, was an early departure after three failed attempts at that height.

Olyslagers and Patterson went clear at 1.92m, with Mahuchikh opting out, but it proved too much for the latter's teammate Kateryna Tabashnyk and Italian Idea Pieroni. Cypriot Elena Kulichenko went over at the third time of asking.

The bar was raised to 1.95m, proving a problem neither for Mahuchikh nor her Australian rivals and Serbian Angelina Topic.

Kulichenko, American Charity Hufnagel and Germany's Imke Onnen however all bowed out, leaving four to battle for the three podium spots.

Mahuchikh and Topic, the world junior champion, both failed their first attempts at 1.97m as Olyslagers and Patterson sailed over.

The Ukrainian and Serb both opted to skip their second and third jumps as the bar went up to 1.99m.

But they failed to clear that, leaving them in third and fourth places respectively, and an all-Australian shootout for gold.

Patterson paid the price for a missed attempt at 1.92m to hand victory to Olyslagers.

The second final of the morning session saw American Claire Bryant win the women's long jump with a best of 6.96m on her fifth attempt.

Bryant led for the whole competition, which featured none of the Olympic medallists, after opening with 6.76m.

"That was crazy! That was the most fun competition," said Bryant.

Switzerland's European indoor silver medallist Annik Kalin, who finished fourth in the heptathlon at the Paris Olympics, took silver after a last-gasp 6.83m.

Spain's Fatima Diame rounded out the podium with a best of 6.72 for a second world indoor bronze after a similar result in Glasgow last season.