Australian Olyslagers Retains World Indoor High Jump Title
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Nanjing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Australia's Nicola Olyslagers outshone Ukraine's Olympic champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh to retain her world indoor high jump title in Nanjing on Sunday.
The last time then reigning Olympic, world and European indoor/outdoor champion Mahuchikh tasted defeat in the women's high jump was at the 2024 world indoors in Glasgow, where she surrendered her title to Olyslagers.
The Ukrainian, the only athlete in the field to have cleared 2.00m or higher this season, never looked comfortable in Nanjing's Cube and Olyslagers and Australian teammate Eleanor Patterson took advantage.
Olyslagers, making her season debut in Nanjing, won with a best of 1.97 metres.
Patterson, the 2022 world champion and world indoor silver medallist, took silver on countback, with Mahuchikh claiming bronze (1.95m).
"I knew that if I wanted to jump as high as I wanted, to be as competitive as I wanted, I needed to do things outside of my normal comfort zone," Olyslagers said.
"I needed to do something new, like start a world championships as my first competition of the season, something crazy."
Mahuchikh said she was carrying an injury picked up after winning a third Euro indoor title in Apeldoorn this month.
"I started running and I felt that my ankle is not good, unfortunately," she said. "I need more work with my ankle since I feel it's not stable.
"I'll work on it to come back stronger. I'll be looking forward to the coming outdoor season."
- Podium battle -
Mahuchikh skipped the opening mark of 1.85m before sailing over 1.89.
American Vashti Cunningham, the 2016 world indoor champion and a finalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, was an early departure after three failed attempts at that height.
Olyslagers and Patterson went clear at 1.92m, with Mahuchikh opting out, but it proved too much for the latter's teammate Kateryna Tabashnyk and Italian Idea Pieroni. Cypriot Elena Kulichenko went over at the third time of asking.
The bar was raised to 1.95m, proving a problem neither for Mahuchikh nor her Australian rivals and Serbian Angelina Topic.
Kulichenko, American Charity Hufnagel and Germany's Imke Onnen however all bowed out, leaving four to battle for the three podium spots.
Mahuchikh and Topic, the world junior champion, both failed their first attempts at 1.97m as Olyslagers and Patterson sailed over.
The Ukrainian and Serb both opted to skip their second and third jumps as the bar went up to 1.99m.
But they failed to clear that, leaving them in third and fourth places respectively, and an all-Australian shootout for gold.
Patterson paid the price for a missed attempt at 1.92m to hand victory to Olyslagers.
The second final of the morning session saw American Claire Bryant win the women's long jump with a best of 6.96m on her fifth attempt.
Bryant led for the whole competition, which featured none of the Olympic medallists, after opening with 6.76m.
"That was crazy! That was the most fun competition," said Bryant.
Switzerland's European indoor silver medallist Annik Kalin, who finished fourth in the heptathlon at the Paris Olympics, took silver after a last-gasp 6.83m.
Spain's Fatima Diame rounded out the podium with a best of 6.72 for a second world indoor bronze after a similar result in Glasgow last season.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
More Stories From World
-
Georgia cracks down on pro-EU protests with crippling fines6 minutes ago
-
Australian Olyslagers retains world indoor high jump title6 minutes ago
-
Football: World Cup Africa qualifying fixtures16 minutes ago
-
South Africa coach Broos warns players, and boardroom battles loom16 minutes ago
-
Lakers trounced in LeBron's return, Bucks rally to beat Kings1 hour ago
-
Israel launches more strikes on Lebanon after rocket fire2 hours ago
-
Under threat from Trump, Canada set to hold snap elections2 hours ago
-
Pope to return to Vatican after five-week hospitalisation2 hours ago
-
Zverev in bright start, wildcard Wong ousts Shelton2 hours ago
-
Yemen Huthi rebel media accuse US of attacking airport2 hours ago
-
Cancelled downhills give Brignone and Odermatt World Cup titles2 hours ago
-
Draper back down to earth with early exit in Miami2 hours ago