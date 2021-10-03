UrduPoint.com

Australian Open May Make Vaccination Mandatory For Tennis Players - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 03:10 PM

Australian Open May Make Vaccination Mandatory for Tennis Players - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Vaccination against COVID-19 could become mandatory for tennis players to participate at the Australia Open in February, The Age newspaper reported.

Earlier this week, the Australian state of Victoria issued a list of authorized workers who must get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine within two weeks. The mandate included professional athletes. Even if the status of international athletes may be unclear under the new rules, a separate mandate may be issued to cover tennis players who wish to participate in the Australian Open, the newspaper reported.

Tennis Australia's head Craig Tiley, Australian Football League's CEO Gillon McLachlan, Melbourne cricket Club's CEO Stuart Fox and Secretary of the Department of Jobs Simon Phemister agreed that vaccination against COVID-19 should be mandatory for staff, who work with the public, and audiences, the newspaper reported. However, Tiley was initially concerned that the vaccination requirement could pose a problem for players.

If the rule is introduced, a question rises whether star player Novak Djokovic will participate. The Serbian player has said that vaccination should not be mandatory.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Tennis Australia Victoria Melbourne Craig February May Australian Open Jobs

Recent Stories

Rwandan President inaugurates his country’s pavi ..

Rwandan President inaugurates his country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

12 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free Zone Board of Directors

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

3 hours ago
 UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2021

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.