Australian Open Semi-final Line-ups
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Australian Open semi-final line-ups (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
Novak Djokovic (SRB x7) v Alexander Zverev (GER x2)
Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) v Ben Shelton (USA x21)
Women's singles
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) v Paula Badosa (ESP x11)
Madison Keys (USA x19) v Iga Swiatek (POL x2)
