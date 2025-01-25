Open Menu

Australian Open Women's Final Goes To Deciding Set

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Australian Open women's final on Saturday went to a deciding set after two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka roared back to level against Madison Keys.

The American 19th seed Keys won the first set 6-3 in Melbourne but the world number one hit back to clinch the second 6-2.

