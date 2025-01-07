Australian Open Women's Singles Champions
Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 08:20 AM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Women's singles champions at the Australian Open this century:
2024 - Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)
2023 - Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)
2022 - Ashleigh Barty (AUS)
2021 - Naomi Osaka (JPN)
2018 - Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)
2017 - Serena Williams (USA)
2016 - Angelique Kerber (GER)
2015 - Serena Williams (USA)
2014 - Li Na (CHN)
2013 - Victoria Azarenka (BLR)
2012 - Victoria Azarenka (BLR)
2011 - Kim Clijsters (BEL)
2010 - Serena Williams (USA)
2009 - Serena Williams (USA)
2008 - Maria Sharapova (RUS)
2007 - Serena Williams (USA)
2006 - Amelie Mauresmo (FRA)
2005 - Serena Williams (USA)
2004 - Justine Henin (BEL)
2003 - Serena Williams (USA)
2002 - Jennifer Capriati (USA)
2001 - Jennifer Capriati (USA)
2000 - Lindsay Davenport (USA)
afp
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness
Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17
Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..
Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations at snow-clad IIOJK Airport
Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway Police's Driving License Author ..
Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on January 10
PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora issues
India's unilateral sinister actions in IIOJK stand detrimental for peace, stabil ..
European, US stock markets rise as Trump tariff plans in question
Arab Plast 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai
More Stories From World
-
US records its first human death from bird flu5 minutes ago
-
Australian Open women's singles champions5 minutes ago
-
Eastern US hunkers down in major winter storm5 minutes ago
-
Powerful tremors shake Nepal's capital Kathmandu: AFP5 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka eyes Australian Open hat-trick but Swiatek, Gauff lurk15 minutes ago
-
Russia says captured key town in eastern Ukraine6 hours ago
-
S. Korea's Yoon avoids arrest by deadline, extension requested7 hours ago
-
Biden issues major coastal protection before Trump handover7 hours ago
-
More than 30 mn need aid in war-torn Sudan: UN7 hours ago
-
Pakistan urges warring Sudanese parties to ceasefire, highlights worsening food situation7 hours ago
-
Baciuska, Sanders win 48-hour stages at Dakar Rally7 hours ago
-
Caracas vows to arrest opposition's Gonzalez Urrutia if 'sets foot' in Venezuela7 hours ago