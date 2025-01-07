Open Menu

Australian Open women's singles champions

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Women's singles champions at the Australian Open this century:

2024 - Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)

2023 - Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)

2022 - Ashleigh Barty (AUS)

2021 - Naomi Osaka (JPN)

2020 - Sofia Kenin (USA)

2019 - Naomi Osaka (JPN)

2018 - Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)

2017 - Serena Williams (USA)

2016 - Angelique Kerber (GER)

2015 - Serena Williams (USA)

2014 - Li Na (CHN)

2013 - Victoria Azarenka (BLR)

2012 - Victoria Azarenka (BLR)

2011 - Kim Clijsters (BEL)

2010 - Serena Williams (USA)

2009 - Serena Williams (USA)

2008 - Maria Sharapova (RUS)

2007 - Serena Williams (USA)

2006 - Amelie Mauresmo (FRA)

2005 - Serena Williams (USA)

2004 - Justine Henin (BEL)

2003 - Serena Williams (USA)

2002 - Jennifer Capriati (USA)

2001 - Jennifer Capriati (USA)

2000 - Lindsay Davenport (USA)

