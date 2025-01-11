Australian Open Women's Singles Champions
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Women's singles champions at the Australian Open this century:
2024 - Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)
2023 - Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)
2022 - Ashleigh Barty (AUS)
2021 - Naomi Osaka (JPN)
2018 - Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)
2017 - Serena Williams (USA)
2016 - Angelique Kerber (GER)
2015 - Serena Williams (USA)
2014 - Li Na (CHN)
2013 - Victoria Azarenka (BLR)
2012 - Victoria Azarenka (BLR)
2011 - Kim Clijsters (BEL)
2010 - Serena Williams (USA)
2009 - Serena Williams (USA)
2008 - Maria Sharapova (RUS)
2007 - Serena Williams (USA)
2006 - Amelie Mauresmo (FRA)
2005 - Serena Williams (USA)
2004 - Justine Henin (BEL)
2003 - Serena Williams (USA)
2002 - Jennifer Capriati (USA)
2001 - Jennifer Capriati (USA)
2000 - Lindsay Davenport (USA)
