Australian Openers Vie For Attention In Pakistan Warm-up

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Aspiring Test openers Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw were all included in a strong Australian side Thursday for a warm-up match against Pakistan as they audition to replace the retiring David Warner.

They were among six players with Test experience in the Prime Minister's XI for a four-day red-ball encounter with the visitors in Canberra next month to open the Australian summer.

The two sides meet in three Tests -- in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney -- from December 14 with veteran opener Warner indicating he would quit the longer format afterwards.

That would leave a vacancy to open alongside Usman Khawaja in the following two Tests in mid-January against the West Indies.

All-rounder Cameron Green was also named in the PM's XI as he works to reclaim his Test spot after falling out of favour in all three formats over the past few months.

"We're pleased to reward some of our leading first-class performers over multiple seasons with an opportunity to face quality international opposition," said chairman of selectors George Bailey.

"With a heavy workload of Test cricket coming this summer, this match provides an opportunity to continue to build depth around our national red-ball squad."

PM's XI: Nathan McSweeney (capt), Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Nathan McAndrew, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Beau Webster

