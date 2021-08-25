Australian Parliament Authorizes Agencies to Spy on Criminal Suspects Online

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Australian government adopted on Wednesday a bill, which creates new types of warrants, allowing the anti-crime agencies to spy on suspected criminals online.

"The Surveillance Legislation Amendment (Identify and Disrupt) Bill 2021 has passed the #Senate without amendments," Australian Senate, upper house of parliament, wrote on Twitter.

The "identify and disrupt bill" establishes three new types of warrants, enabling Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) to take over the social media accounts of criminal suspects, to modify and delete data on these accounts and to spy on the suspects online.

Data disruption warrants, network activity warrants and account takeover warrants are expected to bolster national security and to assist in fighting organized crime, terrorism and other crimes, conducted through reliance on the dark web.

"It will directly target those who deal in the most insidious crimes against children, assisting police to protect the most vulnerable victims here in Australia, and overseas," Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said as quoted by the Canberra Times newspaper.

The bill was condemned by several senators and human rights activists who said it violates freedom of speech and digital privacy.