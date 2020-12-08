UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Parliament Passes Bill To Veto States' Foreign Pacts

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Australian Parliament Passes Bill to Veto States' Foreign Pacts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The Australian parliament passed a bill on Tuesday that will give the foreign ministry powers to scrap pacts struck by Australian states and universities with foreign nations, the Foreign Affairs Department said.

"The Minister for Foreign Affairs will have the power to prevent prospective foreign arrangements from proceeding, or to cancel existing arrangements, where that arrangement is not consistent with Australia's foreign policy," a press release read.

The ministry billed the legislation as a means of protecting Australia's foreign relations and did not reference any particular agreements, but the ABC public broadcaster said that it was devised to target deals with China.

China signed a memorandum of understanding with the state of Victoria in 2018 in support of President Xi Jinping's One Belt One Road initiative to build a global trade route network. The plan is opposed by Australia's Federal government.

Related Topics

Australia China Parliament Road Victoria 2018 From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

21 minutes ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

35 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

45 minutes ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

46 minutes ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

1 hour ago

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.