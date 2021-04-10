UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Photographer June Newton Dies Aged 97

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 10:04 PM

Australian photographer June Newton dies aged 97

Australian photographer June Newton has died aged 97 in Monte Carlo, the foundation she created announced Saturday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Australian photographer June Newton has died aged 97 in Monte Carlo, the foundation she created announced Saturday.

A renowned portraitist, she is famous for capturing Yves Saint-Laurent, Billy Wilder, Catherine Deneuve, Nicole Kidman, Madonna and even the Hells Angels for magazines like Vanity Fair, Elle and Vogue.

The Helmut Newton Foundation, of which she was president, said she died in her home on Friday.

"We mourn the loss of an outstanding person and an internationally recognised photographer," the foundation said in a statement.

Newton, whose maiden name was Brown and worked under the pseudonym Alice Springs, fell into photography when she stepped in for her husband, legendary photographer Helmut Newton, on a shoot in 1970.

The pair met when she was 24 and working as an actress in Australia.

They were married for more than 60 years until Helmut Newton was killed in a traffic accident in Los Angeles in 2004.

She created the Helmut Newton Foundation the same year and based it in Berlin, where her late husband was cremated.

Related Topics

Accident Australia Married Died Traffic Alice Springs Los Angeles Berlin Same Nicole Kidman June

Recent Stories

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

57 seconds ago

Motivation level of frontline healthcare workers h ..

2 minutes ago

Six Dead After Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia's ..

2 minutes ago

Blackmore becomes first woman jockey to win Grand ..

2 minutes ago

Minister for facilitating 70-year plus citizens

4 minutes ago

Tunisia walks back stricter virus curfew

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.