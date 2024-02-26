Australian Pilot Kidnapped In Papua New Guinea Highlands
Published February 26, 2024
Port Moresby, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) An Australian helicopter pilot and two other workers have been kidnapped in Papua New Guinea's highlands, the country's chief of police said on Monday.
"We are focused on resolving this as soon as possible," Commissioner David Manning said, confirming the nationality of the pilot and adding that police were responding to the incident.
The pilot and two others -- believed to be telcom workers -- were taken near Mount Sisa, in central Hela Province.
Prime Minister James Marape told AFP that the "Australia High Commissioner has been informed on this matter".
The police are "attending to this and with (the) defence force we (are) moving into the area", he added.
Papua New Guinea's restive highlands have in recent years been hit by a spate of kidnappings and tribal violence that has killed hundreds.
Last week more than 50 bodies were found by the side of a main road -- the result of clashes between rival clans.
The government has come under fierce pressure to boost security resources in the area and tackle growing lawlessness.
"I want to inform all that crime does not pay, it ultimately leads to arrest or deaths of criminals so appreciate locals who are assisting police as we speak," Marape said.
Police Commissioner Manning said details of the situation were still emerging, but it was believed the suspected assailants were "not from the area".
"We are working closely with the community leaders," he said.
