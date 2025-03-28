Australian PM calls general election for May 3

Canberra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Australia will hold a general election on May 3, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday, locking in a showdown over climate promises, nuclear power and a runaway housing market.

Albanese's centre-left Labor party took office in May 2022, turfing out a conservative government deeply unpopular after almost a decade in charge.

But initial enthusiasm for Albanese, 62, has evaporated in recent months as he struggles to sell his economic vision to the country.

Polls show him neck-and-neck with right-leaning Peter Dutton, 54, a hard-nosed former detective who wants to cut back on immigration and reverse a ban on nuclear power.

"Over the last few years, the world has thrown a lot at Australia in uncertain times," the prime minister told reporters.

"Because of the strength and resilience that our people have shown Australia is turning the corner. Now, on May 3, you choose the way forward."

Coal mining-superpower Australia will choose between two candidates with sharply contrasting ideas on climate change and emissions reduction.

Albanese's government has embraced the global push towards decarbonisation, warning of a future in which iron ore and polluting coal exports no longer prop up the economy.

His election catchcry is "building Australia's future" -- an agenda that includes big subsidies for renewable energy and green manufacturing.

A government budget released this week poured money into traditional Labor priorities such as education and healthcare.

"Getting Australia back on track," is the rival slogan of Dutton.

Dutton's signature policy is a US$200 billion scheme to construct seven industrial-scale nuclear reactors.

Polling shows economic concerns and the high cost of housing will dominate the contest.

Although inflation has eased under Albanese -- from 7.8 percent in 2022 to 2.4 percent in December -- many households are still struggling with high food, fuel, and power prices.

Both sides have vowed to tackle an overheated housing market.

Sydney now ranks as the second least affordable place to buy on the planet, according to the annual Demographia index, sitting behind only notoriously crammed Hong Kong.