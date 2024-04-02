Australian PM Confirms Aid Worker Killed In Gaza Strike Was Australian National
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday confirmed one of several aid workers killed in a strike on Gaza was an Australian national.
Albanese said volunteer Zomi Frankcom had been doing "extraordinarily valuable work" helping distribute food in the besieged Gaza Strip with aid outfit World Central Kitchen.
"This is completely unacceptable. Australia expects full accountability for the deaths of aid workers," Albanese said, before offering his "sincere condolences" to Frankcom's family.
"I didn't have the honour of knowing her," he added.
"She just wanted to help out through this charity. That says everything about the character of this young woman.
"
The bodies of four foreign aid workers and their Palestinian driver were brought to a hospital in the town of Deir el-Balah after an Israeli strike targeted their vehicle, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.
World Central Kitchen is one of two NGOs spearheading efforts to deliver aid by boat from Cyprus.
Australia will be seeking an explanation from Israeli officials, Albanese said.
"We want full accountability for this, because this is a tragedy that should never have occurred."
The Israeli military has said it was "conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban
Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal car modifications
More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanmar-China joint operation
More Stories From World
-
India's massive arms acquisitions, hostile military policies threaten regional security: Pakistan8 minutes ago
-
Several aid workers killed in Israeli strike on Gaza28 minutes ago
-
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile47 minutes ago
-
Trump posts $175 million bond in civil fraud case47 minutes ago
-
Totality ready: US braces for April 8 solar eclipse frenzy47 minutes ago
-
Japan announces $3.9bn subsidies to chip joint venture Rapidus47 minutes ago
-
Trump hits campaign trail in swing states Michigan, Wisconsin48 minutes ago
-
Swan song for General Electric as it completes demerger48 minutes ago
-
Person in Texas infected with bird flu through dairy cattle1 hour ago
-
'Several' aid workers killed in Israeli strike in Gaza: NGO leader1 hour ago
-
I'm lovin' it: California fast food workers hail pay hike1 hour ago
-
Israel to take US concerns over Rafah offensive into account: W.House2 hours ago