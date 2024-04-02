Australian PM confirms aid worker killed in Gaza strike was Australian national

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday confirmed one of several aid workers killed in a strike on Gaza was an Australian national.

Albanese said volunteer Zomi Frankcom had been doing "extraordinarily valuable work" helping distribute food in the besieged Gaza Strip with aid outfit World Central Kitchen.

"This is completely unacceptable. Australia expects full accountability for the deaths of aid workers," Albanese said, before offering his "sincere condolences" to Frankcom's family.

"I didn't have the honour of knowing her," he added.

"She just wanted to help out through this charity. That says everything about the character of this young woman.

"

The bodies of four foreign aid workers and their Palestinian driver were brought to a hospital in the town of Deir el-Balah after an Israeli strike targeted their vehicle, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

World Central Kitchen is one of two NGOs spearheading efforts to deliver aid by boat from Cyprus.

Australia will be seeking an explanation from Israeli officials, Albanese said.

"We want full accountability for this, because this is a tragedy that should never have occurred."

The Israeli military has said it was "conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident".