Open Menu

Australian PM Mourns 'tragic' Deaths Of Surfers Killed In Mexico

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Australian PM mourns 'tragic' deaths of surfers killed in Mexico

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Australia's prime minister on Tuesday lamented the "tragic" deaths of two Australian brothers and an American shot dead in a suspected robbery in Mexico.

Anthony Albanese praised the trio of "wonderful young men" killed in Baja California state and offered condolences to their devastated families.

"This is a tragic incident, and to all of the family and the friends of these young Australians, I think the whole of Australia's thoughts are with you at this difficult time."

Albanese indicated he wanted to speak to the brothers' family "at an appropriate time of their choosing".

Australian brothers Callum and Jake Robinson, and their American friend Jack Carter Rhoad had been on a surf trip to Mexico's Pacific coast before they were killed.

Their bodies were formally identified by relatives on Sunday in Mexico.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement to AFP that she was "heartbroken" for the Robinson family.

"Our embassy in Mexico continues to work with the Australian Federal Police and local authorities," she said.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Police Australia Robbery Young Mexico Sunday Family All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security ..

Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'

9 hours ago
 Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national s ..

Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..

9 hours ago
 Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

9 hours ago
Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC

Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC

9 hours ago
 Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, ..

Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources

9 hours ago
 Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

9 hours ago
 PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment

PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment

9 hours ago
 S.Africa building collapse traps 48 workers: city ..

S.Africa building collapse traps 48 workers: city hall

9 hours ago
 Nilofar lauds efforts for development of national ..

Nilofar lauds efforts for development of national document aimed promoting balan ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World