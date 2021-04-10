UrduPoint.com
Australian PM Pays Tribute To Britain's Prince Philip

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 02:34 PM

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday paid tribute to Britain's Prince Philip for his life of "duty and service." The British royal family announced on Friday with "deep sorrow" that Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died aged 99.

On Saturday morning Morrison extended Australia's "deepest sympathies" to Queen Elizabeth II, to whom Prince Philip was married for 74 years.

"On behalf of the Australian people, and the Australian government, I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for the passing of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh," he said.

"The Duke's life was one of duty and of service, of loyalty and honor. Memories of him will of course tell stories of his can-dour, and a unique and forceful and authentic personality. But above all, he was a man who was steadfast, who could be relied upon, always standing by his Queen.

" Flags across Australia will be flown at half mast on Saturday and Morrison announced that a 41-gun salute would be fired outside the Parliament House to mark the Duke's death.

According to report of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Prince Philip visited Australia more than 20 times in an official capacity, and officially opened the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne.

Prince Philip's death was announced in Australia by Governor-General David Hurley, who acts as the representative of the reigning monarch.

"As we mourn, we should also reflect and give thanks for His Royal Highness' lifetime of service, devotion and commitment," he said in a television address on Friday night.

"His impact was profound - not least on the more than 775,000 young Australians who have participated in The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award since it began here in 1959."

