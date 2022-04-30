UrduPoint.com

Australian PM Promises Cheaper Medications If Re-elected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2022 | 01:19 PM

Australian PM promises cheaper medications if re-elected

The Australian government has promised to cut the cost of medications if re-elected in May

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) --:The Australian government has promised to cut the cost of medications if re-elected in May.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday announced the Coalition would spend 150 million Australian Dollars (105.9 million U.S. dollars) to reduce the out-of-pocket costs of medicines from 2023 if elected on May 21.

Under the plan, the maximum cost of all medications subsidized by the government under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) would be reduced from 42.50 Australian dollars (30 U.S. dollars) per prescription to 32.50 Australian dollars (22.9 U.S. dollars).

Morrison said the measure would offer immediate cost of living relief to 19 million Australians.

"In the Budget this year, we understood the need to take action to provide relief on cost of living pressures, and we know those pressures are real," he told reporters.

Related Topics

Budget May All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

11 held with contraband

11 held with contraband

2 minutes ago
 China launches new satellites

China launches new satellites

2 minutes ago
 Chairman NHA holds E-Kutcheri; responds queries of ..

Chairman NHA holds E-Kutcheri; responds queries of people from all provinces

2 minutes ago
 Vietnam's CPI up 2.1 pct in 4 months

Vietnam's CPI up 2.1 pct in 4 months

2 minutes ago
 Cambodia deputy PM praises growing trade ties with ..

Cambodia deputy PM praises growing trade ties with Malaysia despite pandemic

23 minutes ago
 Seven injured as bus overturns

Seven injured as bus overturns

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.