Australian PM promises cheaper medications if re-elected

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Australian government has promised to cut the cost of medications if re-elected in May

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) --:The Australian government has promised to cut the cost of medications if re-elected in May.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday announced the Coalition would spend 150 million Australian Dollars (105.9 million U.S. dollars) to reduce the out-of-pocket costs of medicines from 2023 if elected on May 21.

Under the plan, the maximum cost of all medications subsidized by the government under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) would be reduced from 42.50 Australian dollars (30 U.S. dollars) per prescription to 32.50 Australian dollars (22.9 U.S. dollars).

Morrison said the measure would offer immediate cost of living relief to 19 million Australians.

"In the Budget this year, we understood the need to take action to provide relief on cost of living pressures, and we know those pressures are real," he told reporters.