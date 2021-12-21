Australian PM rules out lockdowns despite COVID-19 cases surge

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declared the country will not return to lockdowns despite record COVID-19 infections

CANBERRA, Dec. 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) --:Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declared the country will not return to lockdowns despite record COVID-19 infections.

The prime minister said on Tuesday the time for "heavy-handed" government intervention to keep case numbers down was over.

"We're not going back to lockdowns," he said.

"We're not going back to shutting down peoples' lives.""There will be other variants beyond Omicron, and we have to ensure, as a country, and as leaders around the country, we have put in place measures that Australians can live with," he said.

His remarks came ahead of an emergency meeting with state and territory leaders on Wednesday to discuss the surge in cases across Australia.