Australian PM Says Assange Plea Deal Hearing 'welcome Development'
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Australia's prime minister hailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's US plea deal hearing Wednesday as a "welcome development".
Assange, 52, pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate US national defence information at a court in the US Pacific territory of the Northern Mariana Islands.
The plea is part of an agreement that is expected to free Assange to return to his native Australia within hours.
"This is a welcome development, but we recognise as well that these proceedings are sensitive and should be respected," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters in Canberra.
"Given those proceedings that are happening literally in real time, it isn't appropriate to provide further commentary," Albanese said.
Australia had used "all appropriate channels" to support a "positive outcome" in the case, he said, noting that Australia's ambassador to the United States, Kevin Rudd, was accompanying Assange.
"Regardless of your views about Mr Assange, his case has dragged on for too long. There is nothing to be gained from his continued incarceration and we want him brought home to Australia," the Australian leader said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
More Stories From World
-
Germany look to 'awaken spirits' of 2014 with Euros base camp11 seconds ago
-
Russia puts US journalist Evan Gershkovich on trial21 seconds ago
-
One year on, Honduras prison massacre survivors still reeling26 seconds ago
-
Phelps, Schmitt call for WADA reform in US hearing31 seconds ago
-
England top Euros group but disappoint again in Slovenia stalemate9 minutes ago
-
N. Korean test of likely hypersonic missile fails: Seoul military official10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan slams UNSC for ignoring Hindutva terrorism and people's plight in occupied Palestine, Kashm ..10 minutes ago
-
Lautaro's late strike sends Argentina into Copa quarters10 minutes ago
-
Lautaro's late strike sends Argentina into Copa quarters10 minutes ago
-
WikiLeaks founder Assange freed in US plea deal10 minutes ago
-
King Charles hails ties as Japan royals make UK state visit10 minutes ago
-
From fighting boys to Saudi Olympic history for female taekwondo star10 minutes ago