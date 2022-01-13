UrduPoint.com

Australian PM Says No Decision Yet On Djokovic Visa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 01:41 PM

Australian PM says no decision yet on Djokovic visa

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday his government has yet to decide on cancelling tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's visa

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday his government has yet to decide on cancelling tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's visa.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's earlier statement that he is pondering whether to tear up the visa "has not changed", Morrison told a news conference in Canberra on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Australian leader stressed that it was a decision for Hawke to take, declining further comment.

Djokovic flew into Melbourne hoping to claim a tenth Australian Open title on January 5.

The unvaccinated 34-year-old Serbian ace carried with him a vaccine exemption because of a claimed positive PCR test result on December 16.

Border agents rejected his exemption, saying a recent infection was an insufficient reason, tore up his visa and placed him in a detention centre.

But vaccine-sceptic Djokovic's high-powered legal team overturned the visa decision in court on Monday on a procedural matter related to his airport interview.

Related Topics

Tennis Prime Minister Canberra Melbourne January December Visa Australian Open Government Airport Court

Recent Stories

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

26 minutes ago
 Dengue activities be uploaded to citizen portal: C ..

Dengue activities be uploaded to citizen portal: Commissioner

3 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather likely in KP: Met

Cold, dry weather likely in KP: Met

3 minutes ago
 Badminton: Kidambi, six others out of India Open w ..

Badminton: Kidambi, six others out of India Open with Covid

3 minutes ago
 PM given detailed briefing on Afghan situation dur ..

PM given detailed briefing on Afghan situation during ISI headquarters visit: Fa ..

3 minutes ago
 Judge delays Theranos founder sentencing to Septem ..

Judge delays Theranos founder sentencing to September

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.