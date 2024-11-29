Open Menu

Australian PM Says Under-16 Social Media Ban Will Reduce 'harm'

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Australian PM says under-16 social media ban will reduce 'harm'

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday a landmark law that bans under-16s from social media will result in "less harm" for children.

The crackdown on sites like Facebook, Instagram and X, which was approved by parliament late Thursday, will lead to "better outcomes and less harm for young Australians", he told reporters.

The government did not expect the new law to be implemented perfectly, Albanese said, likening it to a ban on alcohol for under-18s that can sometimes be circumvented.

"But we know that it's the right thing to do," he said at a news conference in Canberra.

Platforms now have a "social responsibility" to make children's safety a priority, the prime minister said.

"We've got your back, is our message to Australian parents."

Social media firms -- which face fines of up to Aus$50 million (US$32.5 million) for failing to comply -- have described the law as "vague", "problematic" and "rushed".

The legislation will take effect after 12 months, but currently offers almost no details on how the rules will be enforced -- prompting concern among experts that it will simply be a symbolic piece of legislation that is unenforceable.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Social Media Facebook Young Canberra Lead Media From Government Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

53 minutes ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

11 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

11 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

11 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club's website launched

Lahore Press Club's website launched

11 hours ago
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's ..

Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases

11 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi in ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC

11 hours ago
 President, PM pay tribute to security forces for s ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..

11 hours ago
 Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical wo ..

Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical working group-IV meeting on OPSC ..

11 hours ago
 Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue ce ..

Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue centre

11 hours ago
 Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political is ..

Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political issues with PTI

11 hours ago

More Stories From World