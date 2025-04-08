Open Menu

Australian PM Tells Voters He's Ready For Trump Tariffs

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Australian PM tells voters he's ready for Trump tariffs

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Australia is ready for the impact of Donald Trump's trade tariffs, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday in a first television debate before the tightly contested May 3 elections.

The US president's "act of economic self-harm" will dampen global growth, 62-year-old Albanese said as he faced right-leaning opposition leader Peter Dutton.

The US tariffs -- including a 10-percent levy on Australia -- present a challenge but "no country is better prepared", the centre-left Labor Party leader told a televised town hall debate in Sydney.

Australia will be able to seize trade opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region, Albanese said.

"We'll continue to negotiate, of course, with the United States looking for a better deal for Australia because reciprocal tariffs would, of course, be zero, because we don't impose tariffs on US goods."

Dutton, a 54-year-old former policeman, suggested he would show a stiffer backbone.

"The prime minister of the day should have the ability and the strength of character to be able to stand up against bullies, against those that would seek to do us harm, to keep our country safe," he said.

After suffering a decline in the polls towards the end of its three-year term, support for Albanese's Labor Party appears to be creeping higher in the final stretch to election day.

Latest surveys give his party a narrow lead in the polls as it offers tax cuts and cheaper healthcare to struggling Australians while condemning Trump's imposts on trade.

Dutton's Liberal-National Party coalition is courting voters with promises to lower the excise on fuel for a year and to reserve a portion of local gas production for Australia.

The opposition leader rejects accusations that he has adopted aspects of the Trump playbook for the campaign.

With an election slogan of "Let's Get Australia Back on Track", Dutton initially vowed to axe 41,000 public service jobs and end work from home for Canberra-based public servants in a drive for efficiency.

Recent Stories

DXB LIVE delivers services to 466 events in 2024

DXB LIVE delivers services to 466 events in 2024

11 minutes ago
 AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financi ..

AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financial market integration

40 minutes ago

Al Hammadi doubles paragliding gold, secures UAE’s third title at Gulf Beach G ..

40 minutes ago
 Global financial leaders discuss future of financi ..

Global financial leaders discuss future of financial governance at AIM Investmen ..

41 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

41 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fract ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fractional Sukuk trading for retail ..

56 minutes ago
Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink ..

Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink C75x, claimed to be the perfe ..

1 hour ago
 Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to ..

Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to choose one role

1 hour ago
 vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate A ..

Vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate All-Rounder for Power, Performa ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengt ..

Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation

1 hour ago
 Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punj ..

Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punjab

2 hours ago
 OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ..

OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!

2 hours ago

More Stories From World