Australian PM to visit China in November to meet with Xi

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Australia's prime minister will visit China in early November to meet President Xi Jinping, Canberra confirmed Sunday, as the two trading partners work to repair a once-frosty relationship.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese locked in the trip -- from November 4 to November 7 -- after China agreed to suspend a festering World Trade Organisation dispute sparked by hefty tariffs on Australian wine.

"I look forward to visiting China, an important step towards ensuring a stable and productive relationship," Albanese said in a statement.

"I welcome the progress we have made to return Australian products, including Australian wine, to the Chinese market."

China slapped hefty tariffs on key Australian exports such as barley, beef and wine in 2020, flexing its economic muscle at the height of a bitter dispute with Australia's former conservative government.

But many of these barriers have been slowly wound back as Australia's centre-left government -- elected in May last year -- has adopted a less confrontational approach.

There has also been progress on diplomatic fronts, with China earlier this month agreeing to free Australian journalist Cheng Lei, who was detained for more than three years on murky espionage charges.

Albanese's trip would be the first to China by an Australian prime minister since 2016.

"I look forward to engaging with President Xi and Premier Li in Australia's national interest," Albanese added.