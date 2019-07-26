Australian Police Admit to Illegally Breaching Metadata Laws Over 3,000 Times in 2015

The Australian Capital Territory Police (ACT Policing) admitted on Friday that back in 2015 it had accessed the metadata of the country's citizens without proper authorization over 3,000 times, contrary to 116 times reported earlier in the week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The Australian Capital Territory Police (ACT Policing) admitted on Friday that back in 2015 it had accessed the metadata of the country's citizens without proper authorization over 3,000 times, contrary to 116 times reported earlier in the week.

Previously, a report released by the Australia's Commonwealth Ombudsman stated that ACT Policing accessed metadata at least 116 times without authorization in October 2015. Back then, police admitted that it was an "administration oversight." However, this Friday, ACT Policing released a new report that covered a larger period of time and showed that the number of illegal breaches into metadata was many times higher that year.

"During 2018, while re-examining the 116 requests for telecommunications data, ACT Policing identified a further 3249 telecommunications data requests which had been made from 11 March to 13 October 2015 as a result of the same authorisation issue.

ACT Policing self-disclosed this information to the Ombudsman at this time," the statement said.

Police specified that the requested data included identifying the holder of a specific phone number solely for the purpose of enforcing criminal law or to assist in finding a missing person.

"This information supported a range of community policing investigations from organised crime matters to assaults and property offences. None of the data in question was obtained in order to identify a journalist's source," the statement added.

ACT Policing stressed that it was ready to work with the ombudsman's office in order to investigate and monitor such cases and improve its practices.