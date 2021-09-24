Australian Police Arrest 215 Protesters in Melbourne - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The Australian police arrested on Friday 215 people during unauthorized protests against COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne, Australian broadcaster 9News reported.

The police deployed riot control officers to disperse the protesters. Some police officers are said to have been injured after being pelted with rocks.

The protests under the slogan "Victorian Workers Rally For Freedom" began in the city on Monday over the authorities' plans to get all construction workers of the Victoria state vaccinated with at least one coronavirus vaccine dose by this Thursday. A slow vaccination drive in the constriction industry resulted in the government closing down all construction sites for two weeks.