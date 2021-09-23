UrduPoint.com

Australian Police Arrest 92 People As COVID-19 Protests Continue In Melbourne - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Australian Police Arrest 92 People as COVID-19 Protests Continue in Melbourne - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The police in the Australian state of Victoria arrested 92 more people in the Melbourne city center on the fourth consequent day of rallies against the coronavirus restrictions, local media reported on Thursday.

The 92 new arrests are linked to breaches of state lockdown rules, as well as other outstanding warrants, ABC Melbourne said.

Police were quoted as saying that they will continue to "provide a highly visible presence across the city over the coming days."

The COVID-19 rallies erupted in VIctoria on Monday at the initiative of construction workers in response to the decision of the government to halt construction operations for two weeks in a bid to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, more than 200 protesters were arrested after clashing with the police.

Related Topics

Police Victoria Melbourne Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

26 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

8 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.