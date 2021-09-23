Australian Police Arrest 92 People as COVID-19 Protests Continue in Melbourne - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The police in the Australian state of Victoria arrested 92 more people in the Melbourne city center on the fourth consequent day of rallies against the coronavirus restrictions, local media reported on Thursday.

The 92 new arrests are linked to breaches of state lockdown rules, as well as other outstanding warrants, ABC Melbourne said.

Police were quoted as saying that they will continue to "provide a highly visible presence across the city over the coming days."

The COVID-19 rallies erupted in VIctoria on Monday at the initiative of construction workers in response to the decision of the government to halt construction operations for two weeks in a bid to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, more than 200 protesters were arrested after clashing with the police.