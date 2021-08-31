Australian Police Arrest Over 150 People During Lockdown Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) More than 150 people were arrested on Tuesday in the Australian state of New South Wales for taking part in anti-lockdown protests amid strict COVID-19 isolation measures, the Australian broadcaster ABC reported.

According to the outlet, 570 people were fined for violations of the lockdown regime.

In just one day, police were deployed to disperse 57 protests in the state, where restrictive measures in various areas have been in force since late June. Protests took place in Sydney and other districts, according to ABC.

An unsanctioned rally took place near the Australian Parliament building in Canberra, which also required police intervention.

Many protesters did not comply with the authorities' demand to wear protective masks everywhere and not to leave their areas of residence, and, if possible, always stay at home.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll in Australia has risen to 1,008 people and the number of detected cases to more than 53,851 people.