UrduPoint.com

Australian Police Bust Cocaine Syndicate In Sydney, Arrest 8 People

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 03:50 PM

Australian Police Bust Cocaine Syndicate in Sydney, Arrest 8 People

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Australia's police said on Thursday it intercepted a cocaine syndicate in the city of Sydney and charged eight people, including a teenager, over their alleged role in supplying drugs.

"Police have today charged five men, two women and a teenage boy over their alleged involvement in supplying cocaine and other drugs across Sydney," the New South Wales police said in a statement.

The police started investigating the supply of cocaine and prescription drugs by a syndicate operating across Sydney back in April of this year, the statement read, adding that on Thursday, officers raided homes in a number of suburbs near the city.

"Police arrested a 32-year-old man at Chester Hill, two men and a boy - aged 30, 18 and 17 - at Bankstown, a 28-year-old man at Georges Hall, and a woman and man - both aged 26 - in Punchbowl," the police said, adding that a 24-year-old woman was also arrested at Newtown Police Station.

During the raids, the police also seized cash, electronic devices and drugs, including cocaine, steroids and prohibited prescription drugs.

The adults are expected to appear at Bankstown Local Court on Friday, while the teenager is set to appear before a children's court the same day.

Related Topics

Police Australia Police Station Drugs Sydney Man Same Chester Wales April Women Court

Recent Stories

Emir of Qatar receives delegation led by Tahnoun b ..

Emir of Qatar receives delegation led by Tahnoun bin Zayed

21 minutes ago
 UAE announces 991 new COVID-19 cases, 1,576 recove ..

UAE announces 991 new COVID-19 cases, 1,576 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 hour ..

36 minutes ago
 TAPI to benefit region with Afghanistan alone to g ..

TAPI to benefit region with Afghanistan alone to get $1 billion transit royalty: ..

3 minutes ago
 UK Police Arrest Man Over Injecting Foodstuffs Wit ..

UK Police Arrest Man Over Injecting Foodstuffs With Needles at London Supermarke ..

3 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago
 PTI utilizing state machinery for masses welfare: ..

PTI utilizing state machinery for masses welfare: Usman Dar

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.