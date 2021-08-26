Australian Police Bust Cocaine Syndicate in Sydney, Arrest 8 People

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Australia's police said on Thursday it intercepted a cocaine syndicate in the city of Sydney and charged eight people, including a teenager, over their alleged role in supplying drugs.

"Police have today charged five men, two women and a teenage boy over their alleged involvement in supplying cocaine and other drugs across Sydney," the New South Wales police said in a statement.

The police started investigating the supply of cocaine and prescription drugs by a syndicate operating across Sydney back in April of this year, the statement read, adding that on Thursday, officers raided homes in a number of suburbs near the city.

"Police arrested a 32-year-old man at Chester Hill, two men and a boy - aged 30, 18 and 17 - at Bankstown, a 28-year-old man at Georges Hall, and a woman and man - both aged 26 - in Punchbowl," the police said, adding that a 24-year-old woman was also arrested at Newtown Police Station.

During the raids, the police also seized cash, electronic devices and drugs, including cocaine, steroids and prohibited prescription drugs.

The adults are expected to appear at Bankstown Local Court on Friday, while the teenager is set to appear before a children's court the same day.