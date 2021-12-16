Australian Police Detain 2 Eco-Activists, Charge 1 After Targeting Coal Train - Reports

Police in Australia have detained two Frontline Action on Coal (FLAC) environmental activists with charges brought against a 75-year-old protester after they stopped the Bowen Rail Company train transporting coal and started removing coal from wagons, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Police in Australia have detained two Frontline Action on Coal (FLAC) environmental activists with charges brought against a 75-year-old protester after they stopped the Bowen Rail Company train transporting coal and started removing coal from wagons, media reported on Thursday.

During the night, one activist allegedly locked himself onto the train near Collinsville, North Queensland, Australia, while two other protesters climbed onto the wagons and started to remove coal with shovels, according to Australian broadcaster ABC. The train was transporting coal from the Carmichael Mine to an export terminal near the coastal town of Bowen.

"The best place for this coal is back to the earth, where it should never have left. The mine is an environmental and social disaster, it is shameful that they are still planning to export coal.

That's why people who care about this planet have been there to disrupt every shipment of coal Adani have made so far, and that's why we will continue to stop them," activists stated as quoted by the ABC.

The Bravus mining company that extracted the coal condemned the act and called on police and authorities for stricter measures against activists.

"If someone walked into any other business and started throwing their produce out the window, it simply would not be tolerated," the company said in a statement, adding that the protest was "not safe, and against the law."

During previous weeks, similar incidents occurred as activists chained themselves to trains and rail lines to hamper coal transportation. At least six people were arrested last week for such actions.