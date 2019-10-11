Australian Police Detain Environmental Activists in Perth Over 'Civil Discobedience'

(@FahadShabbir)

Australian police detained some 70 environmental activists on Friday after they turned out in the hundreds to dance for climate on the streets of Perth, according to a member of the Extinction Rebellion movement

"The Civil-Discobedience Train is fueled by groove and a thirst for climate justice," the environmentalist pressure group tweeted.

A video published on its Twitter feed showed a group of pro-climate protesters staging a sit-in and being approached by police officers.

An activist, who identified herself as Sophie, said around 70 people had been taken into police custody. Nine demonstrators were released after hours in jail. The public broadcaster ABC said 50 were held.

More people joined street dances in Melbourne and Aberdeen. The protesters, who make an emphasis on non-violent action, called on the government to take note of the ongoing "climate catastrophe."