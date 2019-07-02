UrduPoint.com
Australian Police Say Arrested 3 Alleged IS Sympathizers

Australian Police Say Arrested 3 Alleged IS Sympathizers

Australian police arrested on Tuesday three alleged Islamic State (IS, terrorist group, banned in Russia) sympathizers who were plotting attacks across the country, including on prominent Sydney sights and locations, police said in a statement

"Three Sydney men were arrested this morning as part of a NSW [New South Wales] Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT) investigation targeting a group of people alleged to support the Islamic State terrorist organisation," the Australian Federal Police tweeted.

"Three Sydney men were arrested this morning as part of a NSW [New South Wales] Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT) investigation targeting a group of people alleged to support the Islamic State terrorist organisation," the Australian Federal Police tweeted.

One of the men was reportedly preparing attacks on a number of targets, including "prominent Sydney landmarks and locations," police said, adding that the maximum prison term for this crime was a life sentence.

He was also planning to travel to Afghanistan to join the Islamic State.

The man and his accomplice will be also charged with being members of IS. This second man was also reportedly a prominent member of an unnamed online extremist community.

The third man, also their associate, will be charged with "obtaining a financial benefit by deception," the police added.

All three are due to appear before Parramatta Local Court later on Tuesday or Wednesday, after the arraignments are completed.

