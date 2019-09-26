Australian Police Say Conducted 1 Arrest as Man With Unknown Device Located in Melbourne

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The Australian police said they had arrested one man and carried out evacuations, while a bomb squad conducted a safety check, in Melbourne on Thursday after the man with an "unknown device" had been detected there.

"A 25-year-old man has been arrested and Bomb Response Unit officers are conducting a safety check.

Businesses in the area have been evacuated and Racecourse Road has been blocked to traffic and trams between Flemington Road and Boundary Road," the Victoria Police said in a statement published on Facebook.

The statement followed a news release, saying that the security officers had located a man with the unknown device about 10:00 a.m. (midnight GMT) on Thursday.

The police subsequently issued an update, saying that they had declared the area safe and re-opened the road.