Australian Police Seize Largest Ever Shipment of Extremely Lethal Opioid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Australian police said Monday they had seized the largest ever shipment of fentanyl, an opioid that can be fatal from a dose equivalent to only two grains of salt.

"The AFP is seeking information from anyone with knowledge of the attempted importation and is warning the public about the dangers of the drug, which can be fatal from a dose of just 28mg," the Australian Federal Police said.

More than 11 kilograms (24 Pounds) of pure powdered fentanyl, equivalent to more than 5 million potential lethal doses of 30mg, were stashed in military-style ammunition boxes hidden within a three-tonne wooden lathe that arrived in Melbourne from Canada last December.

The shipment also included 30 kilograms of methamphetamine, worth $27 million on the street.

"Forensic officers wore protective bio hazard suits during the delicate and complex task of removing the powder from the lathe to protect against any inadvertent skin contact with the drug, which could cause harm, loss of consciousness and even death," police said.

All previous cases of fentanyl being shipped to Australia illegally involved amounts less than 30g, with the first case going back to 2017. The opioid is primarily used for medical purposes but in overseas black markets it is laced with heroin, creating a dangerous cocktail of drugs.