Australian Police Seize Record $60Mln Batch of MDMA Powder

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Queensland police have seized one of the largest batches of the MDMA powder in Australian history worth 90 million Australian Dollars ($60 million), the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Queensland Police Service has led a major multi-agency investigation into an international organised crime syndicate linked to the distribution of large quantities of high purity drugs. Following a complex investigation police have seized 766kg of MDMA powder in one of Queensland and Australia's most significant drug seizures .

.. This has a conservative value of $90 million," the statement said.

According to the statement, as part of this operation and as a result of cross-agency international collaboration, a huge batch of methamphetamine was also seized by police in New Zealand last week.

At least six people, including four UK nationals. were arrested during the operation and charged with drug possession and drug supply.