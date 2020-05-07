UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Police To Look Into Unredacted Findings About Cardinal Pell - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:53 PM

Australian Police to Look Into Unredacted Findings About Cardinal Pell - Reports

Police in Melbourne will look into an unredacted report on Australia's top cleric George Pell claiming he knew that the clergy had been abusing children, media said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Police in Melbourne will look into an unredacted report on Australia's top cleric George Pell claiming he knew that the clergy had been abusing children, media said Thursday.

The cardinal was cleared of child sexual abuse charges in April, allowing the royal commission to publish the report in full. It said it found implausible that Pell had not been aware of the crimes committed by priests in Australian parishes by 1973.

"We will ... undertake an assessment of those findings," a spokeswoman for Victoria Police was quoted as saying by the Guardian newspaper.

She told the daily that "it would not be appropriate to comment further about any possible action" until the police received a copy of the report.

The 78-year-old cardinal has reacted with disdain to the commission's findings, saying in a statement that its views were "not supported by evidence." He denied that the clergy had discussed paedophile priests Gerald Ridsdale and Peter Searson at their meetings.

Related Topics

Police Australia Victoria Melbourne George April Media Top

Recent Stories

Scottish First Minister Sturgeon Says COVID-19 Loc ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits quarantine centre at Wa ..

3 minutes ago

2-day power suspension schedule in Islamabad

3 minutes ago

Four power thieves arrested in Karim Darkhan area

3 minutes ago

City Traffic Police imposes Rs 82,200 fine on traf ..

7 minutes ago

Kazakstan Feels Pressured to Take Sides in Growing ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.