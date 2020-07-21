Australian Police to Take Legal Action Against BLM Protests in Sydney - Commissioner

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said in an interview with Sky News Australia on Monday that he intended to go to the Supreme Court to ban the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests in Sydney

"We will take that matter to the Supreme Court and win, lose or draw we can still take action against people for breaching health orders and if a thousand people turn up maybe I can only write tickets for 500 people but do you want to be the first person to get the $1000 ticket, that's the question," Fuller said.

The police commissioner added that it was not a time to be selfish, as there were always other ways to protest, be it online, "in forums or even through the media you can get your voice.

In early June, the Supreme Court of New South Wales banned holding the BLM rallies due to the high risks of the spread of coronavirus.

The killing of African American man George Floyd by white police officers in Minneapolis in May sparked protests in the United States, which eventually spread to many parts of the world, decrying police brutality and institutionalized racism.

Black Lives Matter is a non-centralized, grassroots movement that sprung up in the early 2010s in response to police brutality and the killings of black Americans in the United States.