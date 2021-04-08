UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Politicians, Judges To Be Liable For Sexual Harassment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Australian Politicians, Judges to Be Liable for Sexual Harassment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Australian government announced on Thursday its plans to amend the Sex Discrimination Act to include government officials and judges, who were exempted before, in the wake of several big workplace harassment cases and mounting public pressure to respond to the 2020 Respect at Work report.

"We will be subject to the same law as anybody else, which means we'll be subject to the same consequences," Attorney-General Michaelia Cash said, as quoted by ABC News.

She also welcomed the changes and noted that sexual harassment should be unacceptable in any context, the news stated.

The Respect at Work report was presented by sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins in January 2020. According to its report findings, almost 40 percent of women and over 20 percent of men have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace over the past five years. To resolve the issues, the authors of the document proposed 55 recommendations.

A bit over a year later, Australian Federal government agreed to adopt 44 of the recommendations in full, five in part and take intro consideration remaining nine. A series of legislative changes aiming to prevent and strengthen protection against workplace harassment will be introduced to the parliament this year.

If the amendments are approved, sexual harassment will be considered "serious misconduct" and can become grounds for dismissal from the government post. Members of parliament, judges and state public servants will also be liable for and protected from sexual harassment in their workplaces.

The decision came amid the countrywide justice for women movement that was triggered by several big sexual assault cases involving members of the government. On March 29, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared a cabinet reshuffle in an attempt to reduce the rising criticism for his poor handling of the situation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Poor Parliament Same January March Women 2020 Post From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 98 more deaths in Pakistan over la ..

20 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 132.74 million

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 April 2021

1 hour ago

UAE Press: UAE’s giant industrial leap into the ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Libya ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.