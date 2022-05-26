UrduPoint.com

Australian Power Bills To Soar Amid Global Pressures

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 12:33 PM

Australian power bills to soar amid global pressures

The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) announced on Thursday a final price increase from July, citing that the ongoing war has put "significant" pressure on global coal and gas prices

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) announced on Thursday a final price increase from July, citing that the ongoing war has put "significant" pressure on global coal and gas prices.

The starkest price increases will come for residents in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW), where electricity prices will surge by 8.2 percent adjusted for inflation and by 5.5 percent for those in Queensland.

This means that the average resident in NSW capital Sydney would be paying around 100 Australian Dollars (about 70 U.S. dollars) more on electricity each year, adding even more pressure on residents being squeezed by a headline inflation of projected 5.5 percent.

The AER report cited a compounding of factors leading to the surge. These included both domestic production outages and extreme weather in Australia's eastern states, NSW and Queensland, coupled with international conditions.

"Factors contributing to increases in the draft forecasts included a reduction in thermal generation resulting from unplanned outages and higher coal and gas costs, slowing of investment in new capacity, and increasingly 'peaky' demand," said the report.

"These conditions have persisted and been compounded by the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has led to significant pressure on coal and gas prices globally." The AER sets Australia's Default Market Offer (DMO), the maximum price that private energy retailers can charge consumers.

Following the announcement, the peak body for energy retailers and generators the Australian Energy Council (AEC) urged consumers to shop around to soften price shocks.

"An increase to the DMO is news that most of us could have done without. No one likes to see prices rise, and with the current cost of living pressures, it's important that consumers shop around for the best deal," said AEC Chief Executive Sarah McNamara.

"Default offers are not the cheapest deal out there, they exist for customers who aren't shopping around for a better energy deal," she added.

Related Topics

Weather Australia Electricity Ukraine Sydney Price Wales July Gas Market From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

China's Inner Mongolia sees foreign trade up 7.4 p ..

China's Inner Mongolia sees foreign trade up 7.4 pct in January-April

3 minutes ago
 Singapore's manufacturing output grows 6.2 pct in ..

Singapore's manufacturing output grows 6.2 pct in April

3 minutes ago
 India records 2,628 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more de ..

India records 2,628 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

3 minutes ago
 Tokyo's Nikkei index closes lower 26th May, 2022

Tokyo's Nikkei index closes lower 26th May, 2022

3 minutes ago
 Scientists design crab-like micro-bots steered by ..

Scientists design crab-like micro-bots steered by laser

6 minutes ago
 Alvarez nets six as River Plate sink Alianza Lima ..

Alvarez nets six as River Plate sink Alianza Lima at Copa Libertadores

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.