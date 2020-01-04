UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Prime Minister Announces Deployment Of 3,000 Reservists To Tackle Bushfires

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 11:30 AM

Australian Prime Minister Announces Deployment of 3,000 Reservists to Tackle Bushfires

Canberra decided to deploy 3,000 reservists from the Australian Defense Forces (ADF) to help out with the forest fires, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Canberra decided to deploy 3,000 reservists from the Australian Defense Forces (ADF) to help out with the forest fires, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday.

"They will sail this afternoon, they will be located offshore from the fire-affected areas from tomorrow afternoon," Morrison said.

Morrison confirmed that the death toll had risen to 23 people. He also expressed sincere condolences to all Australians who lost their loved ones in recent fires, adding that more than 1,500 homes were destroyed.

During this year's season of bushfires, more than seven million acres of forest have reportedly been burned, ravaging animal habitats, plant species and homes in the process.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canberra All From Million

Recent Stories

Police recovers car stolen from Gujranwala, car-li ..

7 minutes ago

At least six people died, several others injured i ..

26 minutes ago

Iran UN envoy calls US killing of Gen. Soleimani ' ..

36 minutes ago

Harden's triple-double boosts Rockets, Celtics hol ..

46 minutes ago

Pompeo: Europe not 'helpful' as could be over Sole ..

46 minutes ago

Qasim Akram aims to become the best batsman in the ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.