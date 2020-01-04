Australian Prime Minister Announces Deployment of 3,000 Reservists to Tackle Bushfires

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Canberra decided to deploy 3,000 reservists from the Australian Defense Forces (ADF) to help out with the forest fires, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday.

"They will sail this afternoon, they will be located offshore from the fire-affected areas from tomorrow afternoon," Morrison said.

Morrison confirmed that the death toll had risen to 23 people. He also expressed sincere condolences to all Australians who lost their loved ones in recent fires, adding that more than 1,500 homes were destroyed.

During this year's season of bushfires, more than seven million acres of forest have reportedly been burned, ravaging animal habitats, plant species and homes in the process.